CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 for a doubleheader split.

José Abreu, Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of six before its sorely needed victory in the nightcap.

Cease allowed five hits and walked three. In the opener, Shane Bieber tossed a three-hitter for his first complete game of the season, leading Cleveland to a a 4-1 victory.

José Ramírez and Amed Rosario each drove in two runs.