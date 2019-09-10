Roaring out of the gates! Wellsville off to 2-0 start for first time since 2014

The Tigers also played their first game on new field turf at Nicholson Stadium

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville Tigers are off to their best start since 2014 as they are 2-0 for the first time in five years, hoping to make a march to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

“It would be insane,” said senior lineman Braden Cartwright. “It is something that I have dreamed up since I started playing football and it would be insane if it actually happened.”

“We had the best summer I have ever had since I have been down here,” said Head Coach Robert “Moose” Ramsey. “The kids are buying in and it has proven so far on Friday night. We just have to keep it going.”

“It is crazy,” Cartwright said. “The support of the town. Everywhere I go someone is telling me how good we look and how good we are playing.”

He said the team has to keep working harder and harder each practice.

“We have done it the last two weeks and we are going to continue to do it.”

The 2-0 start isn’t the only buzz surrounding Wellsville this season. The Tigers showed off their new digs this past Friday, unveiling field turf at Nicholson Stadium.

“It was amazing,” Ramsey said. “Our kids gravitated toward it and when we hit the field, I haven’t seen anything like that here in three years being here. And the kids put everything in perspective Friday night with a big win.”

“It is exciting for [the town], too,” said senior wide receiver Darien Suggs. “A lot of people came out, and watched us and supported us. That means a lot to us, too.”

“It means a lot to our whole team,” said junior quarterback Troy Carter. “It shows how much they care about us down here.”

Although the turf is down and playable, there is still some work left to be done at Nicholson Stadium. They will be installing a new track around the field and doing some improvements on the entrances and exits of the stadium.