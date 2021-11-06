Road woes continue for Youngstown State with loss at North Dakota

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State University (YSU) Penguins, College Football

Adobe Stock

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team dropped their 17th straight road game Saturday, falling to North Dakota 24-21.

YSU’s last road win came in November of 2017.

After the Fighting Hawks scored on their opening drive of the game, the Penguins answered back with a Jaleel McLaughlin 5-yard rushing touchdown to level the score at 7-7.

YSU would take the lead to start the second quarter thanks to a Christian Turner touchdown run to make it 14-7.

The Penguins would extend their lead in the 4th quarter when quarterback Demetric Crenshaw plunged into the end zone from a yard out to make it 20-10.

But North Dakota would roll off 14-unanswered points to take the lead, capped off by an Otis Weah 3-yard touchdown run.

YSU falls to 2-6 on the season and will return home next week to face North Dakota State at Stambaugh Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com