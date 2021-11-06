Road woes continue for Youngstown State with loss at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team dropped their 17th straight road game Saturday, falling to North Dakota 24-21.

YSU’s last road win came in November of 2017.

After the Fighting Hawks scored on their opening drive of the game, the Penguins answered back with a Jaleel McLaughlin 5-yard rushing touchdown to level the score at 7-7.

YSU would take the lead to start the second quarter thanks to a Christian Turner touchdown run to make it 14-7.

The Penguins would extend their lead in the 4th quarter when quarterback Demetric Crenshaw plunged into the end zone from a yard out to make it 20-10.

But North Dakota would roll off 14-unanswered points to take the lead, capped off by an Otis Weah 3-yard touchdown run.

YSU falls to 2-6 on the season and will return home next week to face North Dakota State at Stambaugh Stadium.