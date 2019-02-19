Rivals face off on Game of the Week tomorrow; Niles meets Howland
Howland looks to snap their 7-game losing skid
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Huge difference from last year to this year. Howland finished 2nd in the AAC Red Tier with 18-wins. Niles ended up in 6th place in the AAC White tier with only 4-wins overall. This year, Niles is playing .500 ball while Howland has struggled prior to New Years. On Tuesday, we'll get to see Cyler Kane-Johnson (Niles) and Nathan Barrett (Howland) lead their teams into action on the Game of the Week.
2018-19 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys' Basketball: Tuesday, February 19, 2019 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Niles (10-10) at Howland (6-14)
Last 5 Meetings
Feb. 16, 2018 - Howland, 69-36
Jan. 16, 2018 - Howland, 83-49
Jan. 20, 2017 - Niles, 53-48
Jan. 10, 2017 - Howland, 71-63
Feb. 9, 2016 - Howland, 72-50
Last Meeting: The Tigers closed out the 2017-18 regular season with 5 straight wins. In the middle of that streak, Howland posted a 33-point win over Niles (69-36).
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Niles, 59.4; Howland, 52.4
Scoring Defense: Howland, 61.1; Niles, 63.4
Game Notes
-Nine of Niles' 10 losses came against opponents who have 16-wins or more (20-1 Edgewood, twice to 19-2 Poland, 18-3 Boardman, 17-3 LaBrae, twice to 17-4 Lakeview, twice to 16-6 South Range). On January 11, senior Cyler Kane-Johnson became the Red Dragons' all-time leading scorer (passing his brother, Cameron). Kane-Johnson has scored 30-points or more this season six times including a 55-point performance (school record) in the opener against Liberty.
-Howland has dropped their last seven and eleven of their past thirteen. The Tigers have been involved in 7 games which have been decided by 3-points or less (2-5). In their last outing on Friday, the Tigers fell to Louisville - 77-65. Nathan Barrett led the team with 21 points as Cam Durig finished with 14.
Results
Niles
#6 Poland 64 Red Dragons 46
Red Dragons 65 Struthers 58
South Range 69 Red Dragons 47
Red Dragons 57 Girard 48
Lakeview 66 Red Dragons 59
Red Dragons 58 Hubbard 53
Red Dragons 75 Champion 71
Poland 68 Red Dragons 41
Struthers 73 Red Dragons 47
South Range 61 Red Dragons 46
Red Dragons 52 Girard 45
Edgewood 63 Red Dragons 62
Red Dragons 76 McDonald 70
Lakeview 68 Red Dragons 41
Red Dragons 61 Jefferson 50
Red Dragons 75 Hubbard 55
LaBrae 80 Red Dragons 67
Boardman 84 Red Dragons 68
Red Dragons 65 Salem 57
Red Dragons 80 Liberty 64
Howland
Louisville 77 Tigers 65
Canfield 64 Tigers 43
Lakeside 74 Tigers 71
Harding 65 Tigers 63
Boardman 74 Tigers 34
Fitch 56 Tigers 54
Canfield 62 Tigers 59
Tigers 75 Lakeside 58
Tigers 79 Harding 77
Boardman 73 Tigers 42
Fitch 63 Tigers 43
Lakeview 59 Tigers 41
Sharon 64 Tigers 33
Tigers 52 West Middlesex 44
Tigers 56 East 42
Tigers 56 Warren JFK 46
Tigers 49 Liberty 46
LaBrae 59 Tigers 44
Poland 63 Tigers 45
Girard 54 Tigers 52
Upcoming Schedule
Niles
Feb. 20 - Jefferson
Howland
Feb. 22 - at Chaney
Playoffs: Division II Boardman District
Sectional Quarterfinal (Feb. 26)
Game 1: #9 Niles at #8 West Branch, 7
Game 2: #13 Hubbard at #4 Ursuline, 7
Game 3: #12 Salem at #5 Canfield, 7
Game 4: #10 Struthers at #7 Mooney
Game 5: #14 East at #3 Chaney, 7
Game 6: #11 Howland at #6 Girard, 7
Sectional Final (Mar. 1)
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Poland, 7
Game 8: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 7
Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Lakeview, 7
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7
District Semifinal (at Boardman High School)
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 7 (3/6)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 7 (3/7)
District Final (Mar. 9)
Remaining Winners, 4 at Boardman