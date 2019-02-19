Rivals face off on Game of the Week tomorrow; Niles meets Howland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Huge difference from last year to this year. Howland finished 2nd in the AAC Red Tier with 18-wins. Niles ended up in 6th place in the AAC White tier with only 4-wins overall. This year, Niles is playing .500 ball while Howland has struggled prior to New Years. On Tuesday, we'll get to see Cyler Kane-Johnson (Niles) and Nathan Barrett (Howland) lead their teams into action on the Game of the Week.

2018-19 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys' Basketball: Tuesday, February 19, 2019 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Niles (10-10) at Howland (6-14)

Last 5 Meetings

Feb. 16, 2018 - Howland, 69-36

Jan. 16, 2018 - Howland, 83-49

Jan. 20, 2017 - Niles, 53-48

Jan. 10, 2017 - Howland, 71-63

Feb. 9, 2016 - Howland, 72-50

Last Meeting: The Tigers closed out the 2017-18 regular season with 5 straight wins. In the middle of that streak, Howland posted a 33-point win over Niles (69-36).



Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Niles, 59.4; Howland, 52.4

Scoring Defense: Howland, 61.1; Niles, 63.4



Game Notes

-Nine of Niles' 10 losses came against opponents who have 16-wins or more (20-1 Edgewood, twice to 19-2 Poland, 18-3 Boardman, 17-3 LaBrae, twice to 17-4 Lakeview, twice to 16-6 South Range). On January 11, senior Cyler Kane-Johnson became the Red Dragons' all-time leading scorer (passing his brother, Cameron). Kane-Johnson has scored 30-points or more this season six times including a 55-point performance (school record) in the opener against Liberty.

-Howland has dropped their last seven and eleven of their past thirteen. The Tigers have been involved in 7 games which have been decided by 3-points or less (2-5). In their last outing on Friday, the Tigers fell to Louisville - 77-65. Nathan Barrett led the team with 21 points as Cam Durig finished with 14.



Results

Niles

#6 Poland 64 Red Dragons 46

Red Dragons 65 Struthers 58

South Range 69 Red Dragons 47

Red Dragons 57 Girard 48

Lakeview 66 Red Dragons 59

Red Dragons 58 Hubbard 53

Red Dragons 75 Champion 71

Poland 68 Red Dragons 41

Struthers 73 Red Dragons 47

South Range 61 Red Dragons 46

Red Dragons 52 Girard 45

Edgewood 63 Red Dragons 62

Red Dragons 76 McDonald 70

Lakeview 68 Red Dragons 41

Red Dragons 61 Jefferson 50

Red Dragons 75 Hubbard 55

LaBrae 80 Red Dragons 67

Boardman 84 Red Dragons 68

Red Dragons 65 Salem 57

Red Dragons 80 Liberty 64

Howland

Louisville 77 Tigers 65

Canfield 64 Tigers 43

Lakeside 74 Tigers 71

Harding 65 Tigers 63

Boardman 74 Tigers 34

Fitch 56 Tigers 54

Canfield 62 Tigers 59

Tigers 75 Lakeside 58

Tigers 79 Harding 77

Boardman 73 Tigers 42

Fitch 63 Tigers 43

Lakeview 59 Tigers 41

Sharon 64 Tigers 33

Tigers 52 West Middlesex 44

Tigers 56 East 42

Tigers 56 Warren JFK 46

Tigers 49 Liberty 46

LaBrae 59 Tigers 44

Poland 63 Tigers 45

Girard 54 Tigers 52



Upcoming Schedule

Niles

Feb. 20 - Jefferson

Howland

Feb. 22 - at Chaney