Rivalry renewed: Warren Harding Girls’ Basketball handles Howland

The Raiders topped the Tigers 53-26 Wednesday night in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding rolled past Howland 53-26 in girls’ high school basketball action Wednesday night.

Kamarah Bender led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Raiders. Faith Burch added 15, while Diamond Phillips tallied 13 for Harding.

Ashley Chambers, Alyssa Pompelia, Jamie DeSalvo, Courtney Clark, and Gillian Powell finished with 4 points apiece in the loss for the Tigers.

Warren Harding improves to 12-2 overall on the season, and 2-0 in All-American Conference play. The Raiders return to action on Saturday on the road at Austintown Fitch.

