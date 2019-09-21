Rivalry renewed: East Liverpool cruises past Beaver Local

The Potters topped the Beavers 26-7 Friday night in week four of the high school football regular season.

With the victory, East Liverpool improves to the .500 mark at 2-2.

Beaver Local drops to the same record 2-2 overall on the season.

