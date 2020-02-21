Rivalry matchups abound on final weekend of regular season

Boardman takes on Fitch in Red Tier finale
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last weekend of the boys’ basketball regular season is upon us. Rivalry matchups are abound as Fitch travels to Boardman, Niles hosts Howland and Canfield welcomes Poland. A big one in New Middletown is set to take place on Springfield is pitted against LaBrae in the WKBN’s Game of the Week tonight.
2019-20 Area Ohio Boys Basketball Conference Standings (Through February 20)
All-American Conference – Blue Tier
Newton Falls – 11-1 (19-3)
LaBrae – 10-2 (16-5)
Champion – 7-5 (11-10)
Liberty – 5-7 (7-15)
Brookfield – 4-8 (11-11)
Crestview – 3-9 (7-14)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-16)
All-American Conference – Red Tier
Boardman – 7-0 (20-1)
Harding – 5-3 (13-9)
Fitch – 3-4 (10-11)
Canfield – 3-5 (10-11)
Howland – 1-7 (5-16)
Eastern Buckeye Conference
West Branch – 10-2 (17-4)
Carrollton – 9-3 (13-7)
Alliance – 8-4 (13-9)
Marlington – 8-4 (12-9)
Canton South – 3-9 (6-15)
Minerva – 2-10 (6-14)
Salem – 2-10 (5-16)
Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
Columbiana – 11-1 (18-4)
Southern – 9-3 (16-6)
Wellsville – 7-4 (11-10)
Lisbon – 7-5 (9-12)
East Palestine – 3-8 (3-17)
United – 3-9 (3-18)
Leetonia – 1-11 (3-18)
Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
Waterloo – 13-1 (20-2)
McDonald – 11-3 (19-3)
Springfield – 11-3 (15-6)
Sebring – 7-7 (14-7)
Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (8-13)
Lowellville – 4-10 (10-11)
Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-16)
Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (7-14)
Northeast 8 Conference
Struthers – 12-2 (18-3)
Poland – 11-3 (15-6)
Girard – 9-5 (9-13)
South Range – 8-6 (14-8)
Lakeview – 6-8 (10-12)
Hubbard – 3-11 (7-14)
Niles – 2-12 (4-17)
Northeastern Athletic Conference
Bristol – 14-1 (16-4)
Pymatuning Valley – 13-2 (17-4)
Mathews – 9-6 (12-9)
Windham – 9-6 (9-12)
Badger – 8-7 (9-12)
Lordstown – 8-7 (9-12)
Newbury – 3-12 (6-15)
Maplewood – 3-13 (4-17)
Southington – 1-14 (1-20)
Steel Valley Conference
Chaney – 6-0 (16-6)
Mooney – 3-3 (10-11)
Ursuline – 2-4 (9-12)
East – 1-5 (5-17)
Friday, February 21, 2020
All-American Red Tier
Fitch at #7 Boardman
Northeastern Athletic Conference
Pymatuning Valley at Badger
Southington at Mathews
Newbury at Bristol
Lordstown at Windham
Non-conference
Maplewood at Bloomfield
Hubbard at Campbell Memorial
Poland at Canfield
Mineral Ridge at Champion
East Canton at East Palestine
Warren JFK at Gilmour Academy
Crestview at Heartland Christian
Lisbon at Jackson-Milton
Geneva at Jefferson
Leetonia at Lowellville
Ursuline at Massillon
East Liverpool at Minerva
Howland at Niles
United at Salem
LaBrae at Springfield
West Branch at St. Thomas Aquinas
Sebring at Struthers
Mooney at Valley Christian
Saturday, February 22
Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference
East Palestine at Wellsville
Non-conference
Bristol at Western Reserve Academy