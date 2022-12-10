YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team raced past Canisius Saturday afternoon 75-50 at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Penguins took a 38-16 lead into the half and never looked back.

Lilly Ritz led YSU with 26 points and seven rebounds on the night. Megan Callahan had 15 on 3 of 6 shooting from deep while Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro added 10 on the night.

The win is the Penguins’ fifth straight and move to 6-3 on the season with the win.

YSU returns to action Friday at home against St. Francis (PA).