YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lilly Ritz scored a game-high 31 points to lead Youngstown State as they rolled past Oakland 85-62 Thursday night at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

YSU owned 14 at the half and outscored the Golden Grizzles in both the third and the fourth quarters.

Ritz added nine rebounds to go with her 31 points, Shay-Lee Kirby had 13 while Malia Magestro and Megan Callahan each had 12 a piece.

With the win, Youngstown State improves to 17-7 and ends a two-game losing streak.

The Penguins return to action Saturday at home against Detroit Mercy at 1 p.m.