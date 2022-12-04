DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior forward Lilly Ritz recorded her third double-double on the young season as Youngstown State beat Wright State 76-62 for their third consecutive win.

Ritz would finish with 20 points and a game high 15 rebounds, while Kennedy Catholic grad and junior guard Malia Magestro (20 points) continued her hot streak as well, scoring 20 points or more for the third straight game.

Senior guard Dena Jarrell would add 12 points and six assists of the bench, all coming in the first half.

The Penguins led 39-19 at halftime and would continue their dominance, and cruised to a 14 point win.

YSU improves to 4-3 on the season and 2-0 in Horizon League play. They return home to play West Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.