LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jaden Rishel tossed a one-hit shutout as Warren JFK downed St. Thomas Aquinas, 11-0. Rishel threw five innings and struck out 12 Knights.

Gavin Shrum doubled twice for the Eagles and drove in three runs. Michael Mauro and Alex DeSalvo each had a pair of hits.

On Saturday, JFK will be matched against Heartland Christian.

Luke Burick had Aquinas’ lone hit.