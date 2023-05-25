NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to a gem from Warren JFK starting pitcher Jaden Rishel, the Eagles claimed another district championship with a 3-0 win over Springfield.

Rishel struck out six batters over seven shutout innings and didn’t allow a single hit until two outs in the final inning. He finished with just one hit allowed and one walk issued.

“I really had my defense behind me and they really played a great game and just played championship baseball,” Rishel said. “We got definitely a better, bigger picture for sure. We’re looking for the state championship again.”

JFK catcher Caleb Hadley posted a 2-2 day with a double and a walk while Michael Bartoe also notched a couple hits going 2-3 with a run scored.

“Jaden just did a great job tonight and without him, I don’t know if we win this one,” said JFK senior Aidan Rossi. “He threw an amazing game, can’t ask for something better than that as an upperclassman, having underclassmen do that.”

Aidan Rossi and Michael Condoleon also registered hits and scored runs during the win.

For Springfield, Kolten Ruark finished the day 1-3 at the plate as the Tigers’ season comes to an end.

Warren JFK has now won three straight games as they improve to 19-5 on the season and are scheduled to play Dalton next in the regional semifinals on Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. in Louisville.

“These kids in other sports have gone deep in other sports, so they know what the atmosphere is,” said JFK head coach Jim Ciambotti. “But we’re just going to take them one day at a time, one game at a time, practice at a time and we’ll build on this.”