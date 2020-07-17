‘Rise to Maturity’: Salem relying on strong sophomore, junior classes to make it back to Week 11

The Quakers have just nine seniors, including versatile playmaker Jax Booth, but will need major contributions from their younger players

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers have the versatility and size up front to make it back to the postseason in 2020.

The theme this year is “Rise to Maturity.” With just nine seniors, many of their playmakers come from big sophomore and junior classes.

“Only two of our seniors have played significant minutes at the varsity level, so they need to rise and mature this year,” said Ron Johnson, Salem head coach. “We’re going to rely so heavily on young kids, so the sophomore and junior classes need to mature quickly to play and compete at a high level, at the varsity level.”

“Our grade has to step up and make sure they’re leaders,” said Jax Booth, senior wide receiver. “I’ve been playing varsity basically since I was a freshman, so you just gotta know your job and count on others to do their job.”

Booth is the do-it-all player for the Quakers. He’s a four-year starter who lines up at wide receiver, but will play basically all of the skill positions.

“[Jax] can go up and catch it, he can run with the ball after the catch, we can get him involved in the jet game,” Johnson said. “He’s just a guy that you have to account for on the field and then having other people around him forces a lot of people into uncomfortable situations.”

“I think it’s going to be a big offense, more explosive than I think we’ve seen in the past,” said Blaize Exline, junior wide receiver. “The passing game is going to be really strong for us this year.”

Exline is another dynamic playmaker, along with 6-foot-4 junior Austin Sinkovich on the outside. Sophomore QB Jackson Johnson, the coach’s son, is back under center after getting valuable starting time late last season and has since put on 20 pounds of muscle. Paving the way up front is a deep offensive line group with three returners and a rotation up to 12 deep.

“We should be very, very good,” Johnson said. “I mean, we have key people back, we’ve had a great winter season, a great spring season. We’ve handled the distractions as well as anybody.

Another advantage for Salem is six home games this season over at Sebo Stadium, starting week one against Crestview.