Rimmick pours in 19 as Lakeview rolls by Badger for 18th win

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The Lakeview boys basketball team raced out to a fast start and didn't look back in a 76-45 win over Badger Tuesday at Lakveview High School.

Hot shooting from the Bulldogs gave them a 27-10 lead after the first quarter and they extended that to a 45-26 halftime lead.

Senior Jeff Rimmick led the charge with a game-high 19 points. Daniel Evans and Clay Lazzari each had 14 points, while Brandon Kilpatrick chipped in 12.

Badger was paced by Aiden Miller with 12 points and Keith Barto added 11.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 18-4 on the season, while Badger drops to 16-5 overall.