Right of Waid: YSU freshman expected to play this Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team will wrap up the 2019 season this Saturday and win or lose, there will be no playoffs for the Penguins again this season.

In fact, they will also finish with their worst conference record since 2010.

It’s been a struggle but Coach Pelini says there is still much to accomplish this weekend. He’s hopeful the community will be there to support the team.

“I want to win,” Pelini said. “But I get it. I mean, I get how it goes. If we have ten people in the stands or 10,000 people, we got to be ready to play.”

“I know there’s a lot of people that have really high expectations for this football team,” said Penguin’s freshman linebacker Griffin Hoak. “This community has super high expectations for this football team and we just got to walk the walk.”

“I get that when you don’t win football games, you’re not going to get as many people,” Pelini said. “That’s my job, to make sure that gets fixed and it’s going to get fixed.”

According to Pelini, you will also see more than a few freshmen on the field Saturday, including former Girard quarterback Mark Waid. He can play this weekend and still qualify for a red shirt, with four years of eligibility remaining at Youngstown State.

“That was our plan. It worked out,” Pelini said. “Mark was available if we chose to use him for whatever reason but we were pretty much settled on the fact that if Joe [Craycraft] had gone down in the last two games, we were just going to go wildcat or live with what had to happen and stay with the plan for Mark. And fortunately, Joe stayed healthy. Joe got some good experience. Now Mark’s available so we’re going to make sure he gets some experience.”

The Penguins close out the season against Illinois State Saturday at noon.