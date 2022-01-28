SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – By topping East Palestine Friday night, 64-56, Southern has registered its first back-to-back league victories of the season.

The Indians improve to 5-9 overall and 3-7 in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Jason Riggs sank seven three-pointers to lead the Indians with 25 points. Brady Ketchum tallied a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) and finished with a team-high five assists. Caleb Prendergast closed out his night with 10 points as well.

On Saturday, Southern will welcome Leetonia.

East Palestine drops to 2-14 overall (1-9 EOAC) as they’ve fallen for the ninth consecutive contest.

Payton Elliott led the way with 20 points.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will welcome Wellsville.