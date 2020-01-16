Ridgway on a roll: West Branch races past Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch rolled past Ursuline 73-23 Thursday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The Warriors have now won three straight games.

Hannah Ridgway led the way for West Branch with a team-high 18 points. Jillian Pidgeon likewise reached double-figures with 11. Peyton Alazaus chipped in with 9 in the victory.

The Irish were led by junior Anisah Moorman, who had 10 points.

Ursuline drops to 5-10 overall on the season. The Irish return to action on Wednesday January 22 at home against Cardinal Mooney.

West Branch improves to 11-2 on the season. The Warriors will host Marlington on Saturday afternoon.

