Ridge rolls past Jackson-Milton; Rams send Blue Jays to first loss

Mineral Ridge blanked Jackson-Milton 45-0 Friday night in week five of the high school football regular season.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge blanked Jackson-Milton 45-0 Friday night in week five of the high school football regular season.

Watch the video to see highlights from the Rams and Blue Jays.

Shakir Perkins rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Rams’ defense forced three turnovers, and held Sean Lengyel to 30 rushing yards.

Ridge Quarterback Mark Bunch completed 8-13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Royal-Eiland finished with 26 receiving yards and a touchdown for Ridge.

Jackson-Milton drops to 4-1 on the season, while Mineral Ridge improves to 2-3 overall.