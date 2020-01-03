Ridge rallies in 4th quarter to top Niles

Mineral Ridge will play at Springfield on Monday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Down by 2 entering the 4th quarter (27-25), Mineral Ridge outscores Niles – 14-9 – to secure a 39-36 win tonight. Alexa Harkins and Candice Miller scored 17 and 11 respectively to lead the Lady Rams. Miller made each of Ridge’s shots from long distance. Fran Kesner also scored 8.

Aneziah Fryer took game-high honors with 24 for Niles. She scored 9 first quarter points. Rachel Libert added 7. The team shot 8 of 11 from the foul line (72.7%). The Red Dragons will play at Struthers on Monday.

Next up for the Rams is a matchup with Springfield on Monday.