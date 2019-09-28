Ridge bounces back; notches 4th win

Rams now plays back-to-back road games beginning with trip to Lowellville

Shakir Perkins ran for over 150 yards for the Rams

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering their first loss of the season last week against McDonald, Mineral Ridge responded with a 25-12 victory over Jackson-Milton. Shakir Perkins scored twice and ran for 151 yards on 24 carries.

Ridge (4-1) will now hit the road next week against Lowellville and then Springfield in week seven.

For the Blue Jays, Sean Lengyel gained 195 yards on the ground and scored twice including a 53-yarder in the second half.

Jackson-Milton (3-2) will now play back-to-back road games against Springfield and Lowellville before returning home against McDonald in week eight.

Scoring Chart

Mineral Ridge, 25-12

First Quarter

M – Shakir Perkins, 2-yard TD run (M 6-0, 7:57)

Second Quarter

J – Sean Lengyel, 4-yard TD run (T 6-6)

Third Quarter

M – Randall Miller recovered fumble in end zone (M 12-6, 6:44)

Fourth Quarter

M – Dakota Edwards, 1-yard TD run (M 18-6, 8:00)

J – Sean Lengyel, 53-yard TD run (M 18-12)

M – Shakir Perkins, TD run (M 25-12)