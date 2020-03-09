Richmond Heights & Kennedy will meet tomorrow

Kennedy began the season with a 2-11 mark

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy began the season with a 2-11 mark. After running off 10 wins in the last 12 games, the Eagles are dancing into the third weekend of the tournament season. JFK is squaring off against last year’s Region champion and an old foe from playoff past.

Just two years ago, Richmond Heights was in the same (Orwell) District as the Eagles. The Spartans were eliminated by Kennedy in the 2018 Sectional Championship (84-75).

2020 OHSAA Division IV Boys Basketball Regional Semifinals

March 10, 2020 at 6:15 pm at Canton Fieldhouse

Richmond Heights, #7 (20-4) vs. Warren JFK (12-13)

Last Tournament Meeting

March 2, 2018 – Warren JFK, 84-75 (Orwell Sectional Final)

Game Notes

-The Spartans displayed their dominance in the Norton District outscoring Independence and Rittman by a combined score of 141-80 including their 69-47 win over Rittman in the District Finals. Sophomore Josiah Harris led the way for Richmond Heights with 21 points. The 6’5 forward has received interest from a number of Division I schools.

-Last year, Richmond Heights reached the Division IV Final Four in Columbus where they were defeated by the eventual-champion Convoy Crestview (59-49) in the State Semifinal.

-Kennedy had won 3 of their last 4 before the playoffs began. The Eagles continued their momentum into the tournament as they defeated Lordstown (by 33), Andrews Osbourne (by 8) and top-seeded Bristol (by 14) to make their appearance in the Sweet 16.

-Cam Hollobaugh led Kennedy with 24 points in their District clinching 61-47 win over Bristol at Grand Valley. Junior guard Sejjan Couto added 12 points also.

-The Eagles are no stranger to the Regionals. Just three years ago in 2017, Kennedy advanced to the Regional Final where they were turned away by Lutheran East (67-64).

Winner to play either #5 Lucas or McDonald on Friday at 7 pm at the Fieldhouse