Richards sinks United from long distance; Heartland grabs win #4

Becket Richards scored in double-figures for 3rd time this year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian comes away with a 53-37 win over United. Becket Richards led the Lions with 14 points. Number 15 connected on 4 three-pointers. Cade Roth added 10 while Joseph Donofrio scored 8.

For United, Nate Miller paced the Golden Eagles for the second straight game – this time with 9 points. Sophomore center Steffen Jarrett tallied 8 points. United (0-9) returns to the EOAC play on Tuesday when they meet Leetonia.

Heartland Christian (4-7) is set to play tomorrow against Badger.