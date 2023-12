POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman girls basketball tops Poland, 59-37, in United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.

Boardmans’ Mackenzie Riccitelli led the team in scoring with 23 point with seven steals and seven assists. Samantha Duble scored 19 points and Ava Freeborough scored 4 points.

Polands’ Leanna Boccieri scored six points, while Mary Bryant and Allie Grope both scored five points.

Next, Boardman plays Dec. 16 at home vs. Marlington and Poland plays at Hubbard, Dec. 11.