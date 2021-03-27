Reynolds wrestling team captures fifth straight state championship

The Raiders topped Southern Columbia in the state final in their fourth-straight meeting at the state championships

CUMBERLAND VALLEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Reynolds High School wrestling team topped Southern Columbia 31-22 in the Class 2A Team State Championships Saturday afternoon. It is the Raiders fifth straight state title.

Reynolds fell behind Southern Columbia 13-0 in the finals before rallying for the win.

Kaden Berger (160), Cole Toy (215), Rocco John-Daniello (285), Logan Hammerschmidt (106), Chase Bell (113), Liam Foore (120), Gary Steen (126) and Kane Kettering (132) picked up wins for Reynolds in the final against Southern Columbia.

The senior class of the Raiders finish with four state titles and a record of 83-2 in duel meets.