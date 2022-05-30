ERIE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Reynolds softball team defeated Seneca 5-0 to claim its first District 10 Class 2A championship Monday at Penn State Behrend.

Senior Mackenzie Herman pitched another shutout, her third of the District 10 playoffs. Herman has not allowed a run in her last 25 innings pitched. She also finished the game with two RBIs.

Kylie McAdoo, Andrea Hillyer and Marissa Hillyer each recorded one RBI in the win.

Reynolds advances to the first round of the PIAA state tournament on Monday, June 6.