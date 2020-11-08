Reynolds, Wilmington, Hickory learn locations for state playoff games

Two of the three will have road trips to open the state tournament while one will host their matchup

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Reynolds, Wilmington and Hickory football teams learned their playoff locations for their upcoming state tournament games.

In Class A, Reynolds will hit the road to Brockway High School for their matchup against Redbank Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Wilmington will stay in their backyard Friday night in their Class 2A matchup, as they will host Chestnut Ridge at 7 p.m. at Greyhound Stadium.

Hickory will have to head east Friday night for their playoff matchup with Bedford. The two teams will meet at Windber High School in Class 3A action, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.