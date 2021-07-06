Reynolds’ walk-off walk gives Pirates 2-1 win over Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, second from right, celebrates after drawing a walk with the bases loaded from Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Pirates won 2-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a three-game winning streak.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek leading off.



Adam Frazier slapped a single through a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count and Reynolds got the second game-ending RBI of his career.



Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.