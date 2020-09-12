Reynolds vs. West Middlesex

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

The Raiders and Big Reds fight a back and forth battle Friday night

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds and West Middlesex squared off tonight and the Raiders took an early lead. Cole Toy ran for 13 yards to put Reynolds up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Big Reds didn’t allow that lead to last as they ran it in from a yard out to tie the game up 7-7 still in the first quarter.

Reynolds’ Cole Toy added his second touchdown of the night in the second quarter as he ran for 31 yards to put the Raiders up 14-7.

The Big Reds tied it up going into halftime as the back and forth matchup continues in West Middlesex.