GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds star wrestler Louie Gill made his commitment to North Carolina State official during Wednesday’s early signing period.

NC State is currently the #3 ranked team in the nation and has won five consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference Championships.

Gill is a two-time state finalist with one state championship and is currently ranked top 10 in the country. He also is a three-time All-American and won a national championship at the Brian Keck Iowa National Championship.

He joins a Wolfpack program that has produced eight individual NCAA National Championships and 32 NCAA All-Americans over the course of its history, including 20 total ACC titles.