TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Any given fall football Friday, something special can happen right in front of your eyes. That is exactly what happened this past Friday as Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner set the Mercer County single-game rushing record.

“I honestly could not explain it with my words,” Wagner said. “It is crazy. I don’t know how to explain it. It was just wonderful.”

“It was pretty cool,” said senior lineman Nate Leksell. “We have had a lot of great experiences with our running backs in the past, but that one definitely takes it and it was cool getting him past that record.”

Wagner’s historic night featured 394 yards on 24 carries with eight touchdowns in the Raiders’ win over Maplewood. Head Coach Josh Mull says that with number 27, you get the complete package.

“The interesting thing about a Jalen Wagner, there are things you can’t teach. He has those intangible things. He is an incredible talent. He sees the field like only a handful of kids that I have had to work with here,” Mull said.

The 394 yards passes up Lakeview’s Blake Reddick, who previously set the mark in 2013. It is the list of names that Wagner now leads that is impressive.

“Blake Reddick and Mike Archie, Ethan Susan, I can go on, Anthony Stallworth, on and on and on of great Mercer County running backs. Just to be thought about in that same class is special,” Mull said.

“Yeah, it is crazy,” Wagner said. “You see the names that I am passing and they were the greats when I was growing up. So, it is just crazy that I am contending and competing with them.”

There is still one more big record that Wagner is eyeing and that is the school rushing record held by Ron Park 35 years ago. Wagner is just 709 yards away from breaking it, with half the regular season to go.

“I have a huge drive,” Wagner said. “These guys and the records. Ron Park making it hard for me to get there. It is just the competition, you know?”