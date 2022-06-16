YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reynolds 2022 graduate and four-sport athlete Mackenzie Herman ended her impressive high school career with two medals around her neck.

Watch the video above to hear from Herman.

Back in May, Herman lead the Reynolds softball team to its first District 10 title in school history. From the District 10 regional final to the championship game, Herman pitched 3 shutouts, going 25 consecutive innings without allowing a single run.

“It was pretty awesome. It was pretty nice knowing that it was making history and it’s my last year at Reynolds, so it was really cool,” said Herman.

This past season, Herman pitched 19 games, recording 116 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.91. At the plate, she batter .416 and hit four home runs.

Along with softball, Herman also threw discus on the Raiders’ track and field team last spring. She placed 7th at the PIAA State Championships.

“It was kind of crazy. I knew I had a chance to get on the podium this year after kind of choking last year. I knew I had a chance and I practiced all week going after every playoff game to the track to go practice with my disc coach. I really wanted it this year,” said Herman.

Herman is also a three-year letter winner in golf and a four-year letter winner in basketball. Despite losing a softball and track season due to COVID-10, Herman graduated with 14 varsity letters, a school record.

“It’s pretty awesome. I really wanted to get the Disc distance record this year too, but I couldn’t quite figure it out, but I knew I wanted to break something this year. So, I was really working hard for that,” said Herman.

This fall, Herman will be continuing her softball career at Mount Union. She plans on majoring in physical therapy or nursing.

“The reason I chose that school is mostly because I know the area. I’m very familiar with Alliance just because that’s where my travel softball team is based out of there. I go up and down State Street two times a week all year round. So, it’s very familiar,” said Herman.