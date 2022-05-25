HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds powered by Union City, 9-0, in the District 10 softball tournament.

In the bottom of the fourth, Reynolds got on the board on a Halyn Cawthorne bunt scoring Mackenzie Herman.

Kylie McAdoo drove in two more runs in the inning followed by Cawthorne scoring on a wild pitch and Phoenix Collins driving in McAdoo. Marissa Hillyer’s RBI double closed out the Raiders’ six-run inning to give the team a 6-0 lead entering the fifth frame.

Reynolds will be matched against the winner of Sharpsville-Seneca in the District 10 Class 2A championship on Monday. The Raiders will also compete in the PIA playoffs.