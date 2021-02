Cole Toy finished the 2020 season with 1,251 yards and 24 total touchdowns

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds senior Cole Toy will continue his academic and athletics career at Clarion University.

The Raiders’ running back made the announcement on social media:

It’s official thank you to my friends family and coaches for helping me get to where I am today couldn’t have done it without you! #committed #GoEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Kd4aqfinzQ — Cole Toy (@ToyCole) February 3, 2021

Toy finished the 2020 season with 175 carries for 1,251 yards and 24 total touchdowns. He also recorded 65 tackles, two for loss, one sack and two interceptions on defense.

Toy ranks fifth on the school’s all-time rushing list with 3,000 career yards.

He was also named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020.