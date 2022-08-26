GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds opened the season with a 58-6 win over Union City.
Jalen Wagner began the game with by averaging 60-yards on his first two carries and two scores as the Raiders jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter.
Reynolds’ scoring began with a Haydin McLaughlin 60-yard touchdown catch from Brayden McCloskey.
The Raiders are seeking their fifth straight winning season.
Next up for Reynolds is a road trip over to Mercer in week two.
The Bears will welcome Kennedy Catholic for their home opener next Friday.
