FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6.

Up 23-6 and facing a 4th down, Raiders quarterback Brayden McClosky launches this one to Haydin McLaughlin who drags and spins his way out of two would-be tacklers for the Reynolds touchdown, 30-6 lead.

Then 3rd quarter, the Raiders hand it to their workhorse, as Jalen Wagner glides 10-yards to the endzone for the score, Reynolds leading 38-6 at this point.

With the 44-6 win over Maplewood, Reynolds (10-1) advances to the District 10 1A Final against the winner of Eisenhower and Cambridge Springs.