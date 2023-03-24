GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds accomplished a feat that no other softball team in school history has done. That was to win the District 10 crown. Last May, the Raiders shut out Seneca, 5-0, to win their first crown.

This season, Lon Emerick takes over at the helm of the program replacing Taryn Zitkovic. He’ll have a pair of three-year letter winners in Phoenix Collins and Marissa Hillyer to lead the group. Collins finished the year with a .300 batting average and by driving in 19 runs along with six doubles. Hillyer hit .384 (28-73) with 9 doubles and 22 RBIs.

The team, however, lost seven seniors.

“We’re a young team,” states Emerick. “We’re taking it one game at a time. It’ll be a building year for us, but we always want and hope for the best for our girls. Our seniors are great leaders, a lot of athleticism, persistence, humility, and they’re hardworking. Most of all, they’re great teammates.”

The Raiders begin their season on Tuesday, March 28 versus Wilmington.

Reynolds Raiders Softball Preview

2022 Record: 18-4

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District 1 (A) Championship by defeating Seneca (5-0); Lost in PIAA (A) First Round to Laurel

Coach: Lon Emerick

Key Returnees

Phoenix Collins, Senior

Marissa Hillyer, Senior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Wilmington

Mar. 30 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 3 – Fort LeBoeuf

Apr. 4 – at Farrell

Apr. 6 – Erie

Apr. 6 – Central Tech

Apr. 10 – at Cochranton

Apr. 11 – Mercer

Apr. 13 – at Lakeview

Apr. 15 – at Hubbard

Apr. 18 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 20 – Sharpsville

Apr. 21 – Slippery Rock

Apr. 25 – Wilmington

Apr. 27 – at Kennedy Catholic

May 2 – Farrell

May 4 – at Mercer

May 9 – Lakeview

May 11 – West Middlesex

May 16 – at Sharpsville