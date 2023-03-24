GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds accomplished a feat that no other softball team in school history has done. That was to win the District 10 crown. Last May, the Raiders shut out Seneca, 5-0, to win their first crown.
This season, Lon Emerick takes over at the helm of the program replacing Taryn Zitkovic. He’ll have a pair of three-year letter winners in Phoenix Collins and Marissa Hillyer to lead the group. Collins finished the year with a .300 batting average and by driving in 19 runs along with six doubles. Hillyer hit .384 (28-73) with 9 doubles and 22 RBIs.
The team, however, lost seven seniors.
“We’re a young team,” states Emerick. “We’re taking it one game at a time. It’ll be a building year for us, but we always want and hope for the best for our girls. Our seniors are great leaders, a lot of athleticism, persistence, humility, and they’re hardworking. Most of all, they’re great teammates.”
The Raiders begin their season on Tuesday, March 28 versus Wilmington.
Reynolds Raiders Softball Preview
2022 Record: 18-4
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District 1 (A) Championship by defeating Seneca (5-0); Lost in PIAA (A) First Round to Laurel
Coach: Lon Emerick
Key Returnees
Phoenix Collins, Senior
Marissa Hillyer, Senior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Wilmington
Mar. 30 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 3 – Fort LeBoeuf
Apr. 4 – at Farrell
Apr. 6 – Erie
Apr. 6 – Central Tech
Apr. 10 – at Cochranton
Apr. 11 – Mercer
Apr. 13 – at Lakeview
Apr. 15 – at Hubbard
Apr. 18 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 20 – Sharpsville
Apr. 21 – Slippery Rock
Apr. 25 – Wilmington
Apr. 27 – at Kennedy Catholic
May 2 – Farrell
May 4 – at Mercer
May 9 – Lakeview
May 11 – West Middlesex
May 16 – at Sharpsville