GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bob Foust is entering his 15th season as the head baseball coach at Reynolds.

The Raiders are seeking fortune than last year’s 1-15 record. “Although we have a small group of thirteen [kids],” said Foust. “We’re expecting to be more competitive as we drop down in classification. We’ll be athletic and [the kids] have good knowledge of the game of baseball.”

Reynolds welcomes back Cameron Buckley (.222 BA), P.J. Winkle (.250 BA, 9 Rs) and Nolan Reichard (.347 BA, 5 2Bs) – all seniors. Junior Ryan Broadwater (.295 BA, 7 SBs) is also back as well.

Reynolds hosts Mercer in their season opener on Monday, March 27.

Reynolds Raiders Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 1-15

2022 Post-Season Finish: Did Not Qualify

Coach: Bob Foust

Key Returnees

Cameron Buckley, Senior

P.J. Winkle, Senior

Nolan Reichard, Senior

Ryan Broadwater, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Mercer

Mar. 29 – at Jamestown

Mar. 31 – Cochranton

Apr. 3 – at Wilmington

Apr. 6 – Union City

Apr. 12 – at Lakeview

Apr. 14 – West Middlesex

Apr. 15 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Apr. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 19 – Greenville

Apr. 21 – Jamestown

Apr. 24 – Sharpsville

Apr. 26 – at Mercer

May 1 – Wilmington

May 5 – Lakeview

May 8 – at West Middlesex

May 10 – Kennedy Catholic

May 12 – at Sharon

May 15 – at Greenville

May 17 – at Sharpsville