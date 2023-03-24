GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bob Foust is entering his 15th season as the head baseball coach at Reynolds.
The Raiders are seeking fortune than last year’s 1-15 record. “Although we have a small group of thirteen [kids],” said Foust. “We’re expecting to be more competitive as we drop down in classification. We’ll be athletic and [the kids] have good knowledge of the game of baseball.”
Reynolds welcomes back Cameron Buckley (.222 BA), P.J. Winkle (.250 BA, 9 Rs) and Nolan Reichard (.347 BA, 5 2Bs) – all seniors. Junior Ryan Broadwater (.295 BA, 7 SBs) is also back as well.
Reynolds hosts Mercer in their season opener on Monday, March 27.
Reynolds Raiders Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 1-15
2022 Post-Season Finish: Did Not Qualify
Coach: Bob Foust
Key Returnees
Cameron Buckley, Senior
P.J. Winkle, Senior
Nolan Reichard, Senior
Ryan Broadwater, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Mercer
Mar. 29 – at Jamestown
Mar. 31 – Cochranton
Apr. 3 – at Wilmington
Apr. 6 – Union City
Apr. 12 – at Lakeview
Apr. 14 – West Middlesex
Apr. 15 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Apr. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 19 – Greenville
Apr. 21 – Jamestown
Apr. 24 – Sharpsville
Apr. 26 – at Mercer
May 1 – Wilmington
May 5 – Lakeview
May 8 – at West Middlesex
May 10 – Kennedy Catholic
May 12 – at Sharon
May 15 – at Greenville
May 17 – at Sharpsville