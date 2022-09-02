MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – For the tenth time in a row, Reynolds gets by Mercer. Friday night, the Raiders topped the Mustangs, 47-0, to notch their second win in as many weeks.

Jalen Wagner ran for three touchdowns and gained 304 yards on the ground for the Raiders. Brayden McCloskey completed 9 of 13 passes for 135 yards (TD).

As a team, Reynolds accumulated 564 yards of total offense. Their defense held Mercer to 119 yards.

Reynolds is 2-0 for the third time in the past four years.

The Raiders will welcome Sharpsville next week.

Mercer, who defeated Iroquois (38-7) last week, will look to get back in the win column when they welcome Wilmington next Friday.

Special thanks to Ryan Briggs for the statistics