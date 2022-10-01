HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds notched three wins in a row following their loss to Sharpsville after this afternoon’s 50-6 victory over Kennedy Catholic.

The Raiders won their last three contests by a combined score of 160-12.

Haydin McLaughlin caught a short pass from Brayden McCloskey and took it 41-yards to score the Raiders’ first touchdown of the day just 49 seconds into the game.

From there, Jalen Wagner ran in the next two scores of the first quarter. The first was a tough 17-yard run up the middle into the end zone. The next was a 39-yard dash up the right sideline to give Reynolds a 20-0 lead.

Wagner also had a 26-yard touchdown run in the second half.

McCloskey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

Reynolds (5-1) returns home to face Cochranton (1-4) next Friday.

Kennedy Catholic falls to 1-5 with a road trip to Mercer next week.

District 10, Region 1 Standings

Reynolds – 4-0 (5-1)

Lakeview – 4-0 (4-2)

Mercer – 3-1 (4-2)

Cambridge Springs – 2-1 (4-2)

Kennedy Catholic – 1-3 (1-5)

Cochranton – 1-3 (1-4)

Maplewood – 1-4 (2-4)

Saegertown – 0-5 (1-5)