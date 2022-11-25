BRADFORD, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Port Allegany rolled past Reynolds 42-8 in the PIAA State Quarterfinals on Friday night at Bradford High School.

Port Allegany opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Blaine Moses. The extra point was no-good, giving the Gators a 6-0 lead.

The lead grew when Drew Evens hit Blaine Moses on a 17-yard touchdown pass, making it 14-0 Gators.

The Gators increased the lead to 22-0 on Evans’ 15-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion.

After forcing a turnover on downs to start the second half, Evens threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Noah Archer, giving the Gators a 28-0 lead.

Reynolds fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive, and Archer raced in for a 6-yard touchdown, putting the Raiders in a 35-0 hole.

The Raiders finally got on the scoreboard when Brayden McCloskey connected with Haydin McLaughlin on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion cut the Reynolds deficit to 35-8.

Port Allegany answered back when Blaine Moses scampered in for a 10-yard touchdown, which gave the Gators a 42-8 lead.

Reynolds ends the season with a record of 11-2. The loss snapped their 9-game win streak.

Port Allegany improves to 12-1 and has won 10 straight games.

The Gators advance to face New Castle Union in the PIAA State semifinals. The game time and site will be announced later this weekend.