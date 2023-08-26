UNION CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds visited Union City in week one and left with a dominating 44-6 win.

View extended highlights from the game above.

Raiders running back Xavier Zachrich punched in a touchdown for Reynolds before Gavin Alabran delivered a pick-six touchdown of his own.

Reynolds improves to 1-0 on the season and will host Mercer (1-0) coming up on Friday, Sept. 1.

