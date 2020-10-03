Reynolds improves to 4-0; Raiders’ rushing attack accounts for over 300-yards

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds improves to 4-0 following their 36-14 win over West Middlesex. This is the second straight year that the Raiders have begun the year 4-0. The last time, Reynolds started 4-0 prior to last season was in 2005 (5-0). Reynolds clinched at least a share of the Region 1 championship.

In their first meeting of the season (on September 11), the Raiders won 27-20 at West Middlesex.

Reynolds’ featured three rushers who gained over 70-yards on the ground (Dreyvin Livingston, Brayden McCloskey, Cole Toy). The Raiders as a team ran for over 300-yards.

Reynolds’ defense forced 3 turnovers (2 interceptions/1 fumble recovery).

The Big Reds fall to 2-2 after seeing their 2-game win streak snapped tonight. Ty Tate threw for over 150-yards and had a first quarter touchdown throw to Chris Smith from 21-yards out.

Scoring Chart

Reynolds, 36-14

First Quarter

R – Dreyvin Livingston, 84-yard TD run (R 7-0)

W – Chris Smith, 21-yard TD catch from Ty Tate (T 7-7)

R – Aidan Mull, 33-yard TD run (R 14-7)

R – Cole Toy, 2-yard TD run (R 22-7)

Third Quarter

W – Ian Smith, 68-yard TD run (R 22-14)

Fourth Quarter

R – Brayden McCloskey, 1-yard TD run (R 29-14)

R – Cole Toy, 2-yard TD run (R 36-14)

Upcoming Schedules

West Middlesex

Oct. 9 – Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 16 – at Mercer

Reynolds

Oct. 9 – at Mercer

Oct. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic