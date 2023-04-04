BOSTON, Massachusetts (AP) – Ji Hwan Bae hit his first career homer, Bryan Reynolds went deep for the third time in two games, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Roansy Contreras (1-0) held the Red Sox to three hits over 5 2/3 innings. He retired 13 straight after giving up a run in the first. David Bednar got the final three outs for his third save.

Reynolds’ drive off Nick Pivetta (0-1) went into Boston’s bullpen and made it 3-1 in the third. He added an RBI single in the seventh.

The Red Sox, who scored at least six runs in each of their first four games, managed just one on Masataka Yoshida’s first-inning groundout.

Canaan Smith-Njigba reached on McGuire’s passed ball following his swinging strikeout with two outs in the second. Bae then hit Pivetta’s 95-mph fastball barely over the Green Monster.

Pivetta gave up three runs, one earned, with six strikeouts in five innings.

Bae, who started at second base and moved to center in the eighth, robbed Rafael Devers of an extra-base hit when he made a leaping grab against the Green Monster.

The Pirates go for the series sweep of Boston on Wednesday at 1:35PM.