Reynolds High School boys’ basketball preview

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach Dan Kilgore welcomes back five letter winners that includes senior Ashton Small (6’0/G) as well as juniors Haydin McLaughlin (6’1/G), Jake Williams (6’3/G-F), Nate Miller (6’2/C) and Noah Geiwitz (6’1/F).

“Our kids will play hard every night,” said Kilgore. “They’re competitive. We’ll look to have good balance on offense. We’ll run a motion-based offense with everyone touching the ball. We’re looking for more continuity based than those quick-hitting sets.”

Reynolds will play in the Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.

“We want to finish above .500,” states Kilgore. “We want to make a push for a home first-round district playoff game. We also believe we’re capable of making it to the final four in the 2A district tournament and get a bid into the state playoff bracket.”

Reynolds Raiders

Head Coach: Dan Kilgore

2020-21 Record: 6-9

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 14 – at Conneaut

Dec. 15 – Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 17 – at Lakeview

Dec. 21 – Farrell

Dec. 28 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Jamestown

Jan. 7 – Rocky Grove

Jan. 11 – at Commodore Perry

Jan. 14 – at West Middlesex

Jan. 18 – Mercer

Jan. 21 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 25 – Lakeview

Jan. 28 – at Farrell

Feb. 1 – Jamestown

Feb. 4 – at Rocky Grove

Feb. 8 – Commodore Perry

Feb. 15 – West Middlesex

Feb. 16 – at Greenville

Feb. 18 – at Mercer