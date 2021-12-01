Reynolds High School boys’ basketball preview

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach Dan Kilgore welcomes back five letter winners that includes senior Ashton Small (6’0/G) as well as juniors Haydin McLaughlin (6’1/G), Jake Williams (6’3/G-F), Nate Miller (6’2/C) and Noah Geiwitz (6’1/F).
“Our kids will play hard every night,” said Kilgore. “They’re competitive. We’ll look to have good balance on offense. We’ll run a motion-based offense with everyone touching the ball. We’re looking for more continuity based than those quick-hitting sets.”
Reynolds will play in the Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.
“We want to finish above .500,” states Kilgore. “We want to make a push for a home first-round district playoff game. We also believe we’re capable of making it to the final four in the 2A district tournament and get a bid into the state playoff bracket.”
Reynolds Raiders
Head Coach: Dan Kilgore
2020-21 Record: 6-9
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – at Conneaut
Dec. 15 – Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 17 – at Lakeview
Dec. 21 – Farrell
Dec. 28 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 – at Jamestown
Jan. 7 – Rocky Grove
Jan. 11 – at Commodore Perry
Jan. 14 – at West Middlesex
Jan. 18 – Mercer
Jan. 21 – at Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 25 – Lakeview
Jan. 28 – at Farrell
Feb. 1 – Jamestown
Feb. 4 – at Rocky Grove
Feb. 8 – Commodore Perry
Feb. 15 – West Middlesex
Feb. 16 – at Greenville
Feb. 18 – at Mercer