Reynolds’ girls coach: “Expects to play with a higher level of confidence”

Reynolds Raiders

Coach: Doug Dorio

2019-20 Record: 5-17 (3-7, Region 4)

Returning Starters: Juniors – Halle Murcko, Chloe McLaughin, Alexis Zachrich, MacKenzie Herman and Abby Miller

…Coach Dorio expects, “to play with a higher level of confidence and aggression. We’re in a tough region. We know that if we want to be successful, we’ll need to work hard every day. We cannot take any breaks and have to stay focused on us. We’ll have a fair number of upper classman and we hope to use their experience to guide this team.”

A large group of juniors return including Halle Murcko (12.2 ppg) as well as MacKenzie Herman (4.7 ppg) and Alexis Zachrich (3.9 ppg).

“We need to limit our turnovers on offense and take more shots,” indicates Dorio. “A lot of players were put into positions they weren’t ready for, due to a young team or they just did not have enough experience. We’ve dedicated this off-season to working on ball handling and shooting. On the defensive end, we just need to be more aggressive and take some chances. We started to get into a rhythm with our press and half-court defense towards the end of the season.”

2020-21 Schedule

Reynolds

Dec. 11 – at Northwestern Tournament

Dec. 12 – at Northwestern Tournament

Dec. 14 – at Hickory

Dec. 19 – Conneaut

Dec. 21 – at Commodore Perry

Dec. 23 – Sharon

Dec. 29 – at Commodore Perry Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Commodore Perry Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Mercer

Jan. 7 – Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 11 – Rocky Grove

Jan. 15 – at West Middlesex

Jan. 18 – at Jameston

Jan. 21 – Farrell

Jan. 23 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 25 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 29 – Mercer

Feb. 1 – at Kennedy Catholic

Feb. 4 – at Rocky Grove

Feb. 8 – West Middlesex

Feb. 11 – Jamestown

Feb. 15 – at Farrell