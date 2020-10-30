Reynolds’ girls coach: “Expects to play with a higher level of confidence”

Reynolds Raiders
Coach: Doug Dorio
2019-20 Record: 5-17 (3-7, Region 4)
Returning Starters: Juniors – Halle Murcko, Chloe McLaughin, Alexis Zachrich, MacKenzie Herman and Abby Miller
…Coach Dorio expects, “to play with a higher level of confidence and aggression. We’re in a tough region. We know that if we want to be successful, we’ll need to work hard every day. We cannot take any breaks and have to stay focused on us. We’ll have a fair number of upper classman and we hope to use their experience to guide this team.”
A large group of juniors return including Halle Murcko (12.2 ppg) as well as MacKenzie Herman (4.7 ppg) and Alexis Zachrich (3.9 ppg).
“We need to limit our turnovers on offense and take more shots,” indicates Dorio. “A lot of players were put into positions they weren’t ready for, due to a young team or they just did not have enough experience. We’ve dedicated this off-season to working on ball handling and shooting. On the defensive end, we just need to be more aggressive and take some chances. We started to get into a rhythm with our press and half-court defense towards the end of the season.”
2020-21 Schedule
Reynolds
Dec. 11 – at Northwestern Tournament
Dec. 12 – at Northwestern Tournament
Dec. 14 – at Hickory
Dec. 19 – Conneaut
Dec. 21 – at Commodore Perry
Dec. 23 – Sharon
Dec. 29 – at Commodore Perry Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Commodore Perry Tournament
Jan. 4 – at Mercer
Jan. 7 – Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 11 – Rocky Grove
Jan. 15 – at West Middlesex
Jan. 18 – at Jameston
Jan. 21 – Farrell
Jan. 23 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 25 – Commodore Perry
Jan. 29 – Mercer
Feb. 1 – at Kennedy Catholic
Feb. 4 – at Rocky Grove
Feb. 8 – West Middlesex
Feb. 11 – Jamestown
Feb. 15 – at Farrell