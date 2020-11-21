Reynolds falls in Western Final to Jeannette

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds bowed out to Jeannette, 48-12, tonight in the Class A Western Final. The Raiders’ season comes to an end with a 9-1 mark.

The Raiders’ Cole Toy and Jalen Wagner each ran for over 50-yards. Brayden McCloskey and Toy both scored.

Prior to Farrell’s back-to-back Class A State championships (2018-19), Jeannette won the title in 2017 over Homer-Center (42-12).

Tomorrow, the Jayhawks (10-1) will find out who they’ll be squaring off against when Steelton-Highspire meets Bishop Guilfoyle in the Eastern Final. Steel-High won the championship in 2007 and 2008. Guilfoyle won the championship three straight years in 2014 to 2016. Last year, Guilfoyle was topped by Farrell in overtime (10-7) on a game-winning field goal.

The Jayhawks scored 41 consecutive points to build a 48-6 lead before allowing a late score.

Scoring Chart

Jeannette, 48-12 (F)

First Quarter

J – Roberto Smith, 4-yard TD run (J 7-0)

Second Quarter

R – Brayden McCloskey, 3-yard TD run (J 7-6)

J – James Sanders, 67-yard TD catch from Roberto Smith (J 14-6)

Third Quarter

J – Roberto Smith, 12-yard TD run (J 21-6)

J – Jaydin Canady, 5-yard TD run (J 28-6)

J – Roberto Smith, 5-yard TD run (J 34-6)

J – Brandon Penn, 36-yard fumble return for TD (J 41-6)

Fourth Quarter

J – Basil Wilson, 10-yard TD run (J 48-6)

R – Cole Toy, 2-yard TD run (J 48-12)