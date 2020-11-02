Reynolds back in the title contest; First time since 2005

Raiders have outscored the opposition by an average of 32 points

RUSSELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A year ago, Reynolds got by Eisenhower – 43-7 – in the Class A District Quarterfinal round. This Friday, both teams are unbeaten and have championship glory on their minds.

Winner will play either Northern Bedford or Redbank Valley in the State Quarterfinals.

2020 District 10 Class A Football Championship

Friday, November 6, 2020

Reynolds (7-0) at Eisenhower (8-0)

Last Meeting

Oct. 25, 2019 – Reynolds, 43-7 (District 10 Quarterfinal)

…Last year, Reynolds beat Eisenhower twice by a combined score of 84-13. In their playoff meeting, Cole Toy led the Raiders with 101 (3 TDs) of their total 232 yards rushing. Reynolds’ defense held the Knights to 138 total yards of offense.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Eisenhower, 46.4; Reynolds, 41.4

Scoring Defense: Eisenhower, 6.9; Reynolds, 9.4

Notes

Reynolds is making their first trip to the District 10 Championship game in 15 years (2005). The Raiders on that contest, 21-0, over Wilmington (Class 2A).

-Reynolds has posted 3 shutouts in their 7 games played this season.

-On Friday, Reynolds topped Cambridge Springs – 40-0. Jalen Wagner (135) and Cole Toy (121) ran for a combined 256 yards. The Raiders accumulated 402 total yards of offense.

-Eisenhower’s last trip to the D10 title contest was in 2002 when they were edged by West Middlesex, 21-17.

-The Knights’ last District championship came in 1993 (def. Maplewood, 15-0).

-Eisenhower nipped West Middlesex, 22-21, in double overtime thanks to a goal line stand on the Big Reds’ two-point attempt.

District 10 Championships

Reynolds – 4 (1986, 1987, 1989, 2005)

Eisenhower – 2 (1992, 1993)