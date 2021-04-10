Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes (32) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians won 4-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Plesac didn’t allow a run on three singles while improving to 3-1 in five career starts against the Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give the Cleveland Indians a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, who scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch.

Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off emergency starter Derek Holland and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth off Michael Fulmer to make it 4-0.

Plesac didn’t allow a run on three singles while improving to 3-1 in five career starts against the Tigers.

Wilson Ramos homered in the eighth for the Tigers.