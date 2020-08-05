Reyes homer helps Indians rally past Reds

Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana (41) celebrates the two-run home run hit by Franmil Reyes (32) in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Indians improve to 6-6 overall

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Franmil Reyes hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to help the Indians to a 4-2 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark Tuesday night.

Shane Bieber tossed seven 2/3 innings in the win, allowing just two earned runs with eight strikeouts. He improves to 3-0 overall on the season.

Brad Hand tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure his third save of the campaign.

Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez homered for Cincinnati, giving the Reds a 2-0 lead.

Cleveland rallied in the seventh inning, when Cesar Hernandez drove in Reyes on an infield single. Jose Ramirez drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to tie the game at 2-2.

The Indians improve to 6-6 overall, while the Reds drop to 5-6.

The two teams will now head to Cleveland for two more meetings beginning on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.