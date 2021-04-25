Reyes hits three-run homer, Indians beat Yankees

Cleveland Indians’ catcher Austin Hedges congratulates closer Emmanuel Clase after the final out against the New York Yankees at a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer, tripled and had his first career stolen base, helping the Cleveland Indians avoid a four-game series sweep with a 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

Reyes’ three-run shot off Jameson Taillon in the fourth inning gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead and he delivered his second MLB triple in the sixth.

Gio Urshela and Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers in the top of the fourth for New York, which was seeking their its four-game sweep in Cleveland since 1996.

Rookie Sam Hentges earned his first major league victory with 1 2/3 innings of relief.